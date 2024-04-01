nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $37.38

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.00. nCino shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 223,959 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

