MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,704.56

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,704.56, but opened at $1,645.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,674.98, with a volume of 422,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,014.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.