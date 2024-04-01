Essex Savings Bank Buys 387 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TT stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.74. 97,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,803. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.