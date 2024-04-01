20,146 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. 1,495,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,858. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

