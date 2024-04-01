Snider Financial Group Sells 19,115 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Snider Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

