Snider Financial Group Has $7.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Snider Financial Group owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,414. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

