Snider Financial Group Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,811,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,049. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

