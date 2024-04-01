Snider Financial Group Acquires 1,947 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 299,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,413. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

