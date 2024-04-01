Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $6.94

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00010139 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $195.05 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007721 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.44 or 0.99706288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00140615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.32589615 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $9,884,044.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.