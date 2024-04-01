Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.17 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $17.71 or 0.00025871 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.17 billion and approximately $305.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,549,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,529,299 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

