Essex Savings Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.46. The stock had a trading volume of 718,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,264. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $367.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

