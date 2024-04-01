Essex Savings Bank Purchases 4,452 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $208.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,197,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,953,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

