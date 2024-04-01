Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.55. 67,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

