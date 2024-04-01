Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lowered by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,259. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

