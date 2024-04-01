Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $187.35. 2,149,917 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.