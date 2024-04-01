Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

COOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

