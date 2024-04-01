Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of DOMH traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584. Dominari has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.