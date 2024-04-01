SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.85

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 5905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $692.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.