WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CXSE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,807. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $440.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 279,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

