First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.04. 33,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $23.56.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

