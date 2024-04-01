First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.04. 33,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $23.56.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
