Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.61

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 174071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

