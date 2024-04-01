Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.69 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $331.73 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011040 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

