Toncoin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00007721 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.05 billion and approximately $264.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.44 or 0.99706288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00140615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,827,394 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,793,827.326228 with 3,470,375,422.229696 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.31050979 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $178,433,851.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

