Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.15.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Sciences
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.