Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

