Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 902,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 195,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.33. 170,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,845. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.