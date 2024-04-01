Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

