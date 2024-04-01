Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.78. 2,264,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,181. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

