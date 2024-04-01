Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,771. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

