Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 802,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,985. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

