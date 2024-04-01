FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,315 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

