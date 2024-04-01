Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
BATS OCTJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29.
