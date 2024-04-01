Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Drops By 21.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,183. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.