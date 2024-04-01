Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Drops By 21.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,183. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
