Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.39. 44,862,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,672,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average is $220.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

