STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STAA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.89. 136,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.85. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $130,633,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

