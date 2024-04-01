Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

