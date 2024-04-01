OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 6,288,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,134,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,024,000 after acquiring an additional 428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

