Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.
GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 139.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $8,729,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
