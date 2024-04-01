Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $1,010,853. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.