Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $1,010,853. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.