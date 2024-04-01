Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 357.88% from the company’s previous close.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,400. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

