SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 605,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

