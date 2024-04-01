Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,476,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,320,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. Apple has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

