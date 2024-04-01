Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $188.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.61. 113,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

