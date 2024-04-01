RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.83.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.80. The stock had a trading volume of 765,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.