Chico Wealth RIA Acquires 197 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chico Wealth RIA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.91. 1,343,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,783. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

