Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -395.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ventas by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $165,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

