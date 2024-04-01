KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity at KB Home

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in KB Home by 935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

