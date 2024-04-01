KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.
Insider Activity at KB Home
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in KB Home by 935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of KBH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
