CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 1,459,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

