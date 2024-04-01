Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marchex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHX

Marchex Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 7,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,220. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.