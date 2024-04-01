Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Update

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,789,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 5,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Logan Group stock remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday. Logan Group has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

