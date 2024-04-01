Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Update

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,789,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 5,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Logan Group Price Performance

Logan Group stock remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday. Logan Group has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Logan Group alerts:

About Logan Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.