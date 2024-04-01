iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.03. 1,180,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
