iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.03. 1,180,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.